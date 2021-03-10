NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,823.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4,823.00 and last traded at $4,758.00, with a volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4,702.09.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,570.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4,230.65. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in NVR by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in NVR by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

