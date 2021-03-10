Nyzo (NYZO) Price Tops $0.39

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $366,544.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

