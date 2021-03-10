O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Trading Up 10.8%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s share price was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 335,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 506,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The firm has a market cap of $201.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.