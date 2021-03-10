Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of OSH stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. 11,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,474. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.
In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.
Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.