Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. 11,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,474. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

