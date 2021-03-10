Oakmont Corp Acquires 1,460 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oakmont Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,559 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 8.4% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 58,295 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 17,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

MSFT opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

