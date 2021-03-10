Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Shares Gap Up to $3.54

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.54, but opened at $4.54. Obalon Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 108,809 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 698,448 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

