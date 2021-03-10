OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $209.00

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.48.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

