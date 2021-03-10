Observer Trading 66.3% Higher This Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $27.45 million and approximately $395.95 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Observer has traded 66.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00053138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.09 or 0.00735106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00065240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00038968 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

