ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ObsEva in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ObsEva’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.99. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 434,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

