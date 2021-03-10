Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

