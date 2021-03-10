Ocean Protocol Market Cap Reaches $592.43 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $592.43 million and approximately $88.49 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00053821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.44 or 0.00751890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00065612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00029212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00039546 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.