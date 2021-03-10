Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading Down 8.1%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 1,597,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,361,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OII. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

