OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.16

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

In related news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

