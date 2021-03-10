Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) EVP Charles Todd Latiff Sells 1,800 Shares

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $48,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OFED traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $150.19 million, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Oconee Federal Financial worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

