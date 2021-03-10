Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $8.11. 24,507,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 73,526,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.