Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $498,920.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.13 or 0.00499397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00067067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.00543285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00075531 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

