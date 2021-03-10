Offshift Price Down 1.9% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $14.81 million and approximately $577,061.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can now be purchased for about $5.70 or 0.00010129 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,116.99 or 0.99758104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00092251 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.