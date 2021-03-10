OG Fan Token Trading Up 33.4% Over Last Week (OG)

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. One OG Fan Token token can currently be bought for $6.86 or 0.00012178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.47 or 0.00495812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00067129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00052716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00072797 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.32 or 0.00543438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00075641 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

