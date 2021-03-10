Oilex (LON:OEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 19,388,287 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Oilex Company Profile (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field covering an area of 161 square kilometres located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 100% participating interest in the Doyle-Peel licence (P2446) in the East Irish Sea.

