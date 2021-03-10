OIN Finance (OIN) Price Tops $0.52

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $13.11 million and $863,440.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.00506911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00059640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00075482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $282.02 or 0.00522281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00076685 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,422,071 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

