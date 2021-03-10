OKB (OKB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $248.60 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $248.60 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for about $17.03 or 0.00030056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00053377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.22 or 0.00745224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00065597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00029256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00039190 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.