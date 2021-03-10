Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.14 and last traded at $219.98. Approximately 2,188,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,568,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.51.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,770,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

