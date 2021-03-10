Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 598.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after buying an additional 297,702 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 234,751 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 185,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.87.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.07 and its 200-day moving average is $200.85. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $227.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

