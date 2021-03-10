Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $238.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $222.00. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as high as $227.97 and last traded at $225.48, with a volume of 6335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.82.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

