Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.33

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 20507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

