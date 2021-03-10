Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Olin traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 12921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OLN. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Olin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Olin by 27.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Olin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

