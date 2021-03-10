Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 5%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.06 and last traded at $90.15. Approximately 1,011,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,333,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.92.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

