Olympic Steel, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 300.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

