Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will report $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. 69,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,917. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 783.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

