OMG Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $343.10 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $709.28 million and approximately $343.10 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $5.06 or 0.00009036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00417462 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

OMG Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.