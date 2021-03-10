Omni Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $4.86 or 0.00008573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $993,128.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.04 or 0.00360126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,172 coins and its circulating supply is 562,856 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

