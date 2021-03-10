OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $369,806,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

