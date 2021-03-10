On.Live (ONL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $301.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One On.Live token can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, On.Live has traded up 57.1% against the dollar. On.Live has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $301.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00053464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.57 or 0.00746787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00065561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00039714 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The official website for On.Live is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

