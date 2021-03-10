ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez Sells 74,165 Shares

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ON traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $42.38.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,282,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $295,803,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

