ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Trading 5.4% Higher

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.93. 12,179,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 7,878,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $85,185,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

