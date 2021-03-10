ON24 (ONTF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONTF stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

Get ON24 alerts:

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,563,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.