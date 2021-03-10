OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Up 9.1%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.78. 1,294,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,635,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a market cap of $321.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in OncoCyte by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 317,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

