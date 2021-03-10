OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Up 9.1%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.78. 1,294,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,635,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.
The company has a market cap of $321.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in OncoCyte by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in OncoCyte by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 317,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OncoCyte Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)
OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.
