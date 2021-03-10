One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce sales of $13.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. One Stop Systems reported sales of $18.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $51.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.65 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $60.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

OSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 million, a PE ratio of 195.80 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

