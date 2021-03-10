OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,062 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of OneWater Marine worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $5,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,224 shares of company stock worth $5,571,226.

ONEW opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $574.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

