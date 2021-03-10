Opacity (OPCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.96 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and $57,737.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00513852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00070904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00075603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.00562297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00075509 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

