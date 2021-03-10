Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

In related news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

