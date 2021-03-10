Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $34.68. 1,510,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,050,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $758,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

