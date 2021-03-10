OpenDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00052243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00730617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00028368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.