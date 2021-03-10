Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.59 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

