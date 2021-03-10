Opium (OPIUM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.34 or 0.00013152 BTC on major exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $30.55 million and $1.04 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opium has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00501311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00066366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00072627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.13 or 0.00528692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Opium Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.