Opium (OPIUM) Price Hits $8.08

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Opium has a market capitalization of $33.64 million and $462,382.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $8.08 or 0.00015116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.09 or 0.00521851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00069505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00059139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00075380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.78 or 0.00519397 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

