Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Opthea in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

OPT has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Opthea in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Opthea in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPT opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPT. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $7,100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Opthea in the fourth quarter worth $37,107,000.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

