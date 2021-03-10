Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cerecor Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cerecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%.

Shares of CERC opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. Cerecor has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.50.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,505,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,512,006. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 110,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

