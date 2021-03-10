OptionRoom Reaches One Day Volume of $2.40 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00004028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $27.50 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.48 or 0.00502848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00066569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.90 or 0.00530402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00076546 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

