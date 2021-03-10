Opus Trading 160.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 158.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $561,107.36 and approximately $2,146.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 160.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Opus

OPT is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

